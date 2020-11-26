Union Co. couple uses lottery winnings to help feed those in need on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County couple is using their lottery payday to give back to the community.
When William Bailey, from Weddington, and his wife, Hazel, learned they had won Sunday’s $167,849 Cash 5 jackpot, they decided to use some of their prize money to give Thanksgiving dinners to families in need.
“Tonight, as soon as I get back, we’re gonna go to the grocery store and we’re gonna buy Thanksgiving dinners,” said Bailey. “At least 10 or 20 turkeys and we’re gonna put everything together in a box and we’re gonna find people to give them to that need it. I want my grandboys to do it because I want them to know what it feels like to help somebody.”
On Sunday night, Bailey purchased his winning ticket using Online Play through the lottery’s website using a combination of his own numbers for that night’s drawing.
The next morning, he went to the lottery’s website to check the winning numbers.
“I turned my computer around to my wife and showed her and she kind of looked and then she screamed,” Bailey said.
The couple claimed their prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they took home $118,755.
“It feels really good knowing that we can help some people,” said Bailey. “Just to be here today is a blessing.”
“We’ll have some money for the end of the year, for Christmas and helping family and church,” said Hazel Bailey. “We’re really excited and happy.” The remaining prize money will go into “savings and helping grandkids with college.”
