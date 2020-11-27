AHSAA state football semifinals scores

By WSFA Staff | November 27, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:59 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have reached the semifinals round of the AHSAA state football playoffs. The winners of Friday’s games will advance on to the Super 7 next week.

1A

Linden 22, Brantley 7 [VIDEO RECAP]

Pickens County 24, Berry 18

2A

Abbeville 60, Leroy 45

Mars Hill 32, Spring Garden 14

3A

Catholic 35 vs. Montgomery Academy 28 [VIDEO RECAP]

Fyffe 14, Piedmont 6

4A

Handley 34, American Christian 13

Gordo 21, Etowah 14

5A

St. Pauls 21, Faith Academy 20

Pleasant Grove 35, Ramsay 14

6A

Spanish Fort 13, Saraland 7

Pinson Valley 27, Mountain Brook 10

