AHSAA state football semifinals scores

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have reached the semifinals round of the AHSAA state football playoffs. The winners of Friday’s games will advance on to the Super 7 next week.
1A
Linden 22, Brantley 7 [VIDEO RECAP]
Pickens County 24, Berry 18
2A
Abbeville 60, Leroy 45
Mars Hill 32, Spring Garden 14
3A
Catholic 35 vs. Montgomery Academy 28 [VIDEO RECAP]
Fyffe 14, Piedmont 6
4A
Handley 34, American Christian 13
Gordo 21, Etowah 14
5A
St. Pauls 21, Faith Academy 20
Pleasant Grove 35, Ramsay 14
6A
Spanish Fort 13, Saraland 7
Pinson Valley 27, Mountain Brook 10
