5,000 Alabama students haven’t shown up for any sort of class

5,000 Alabama students haven’t shown up for any sort of class
(Source: Live 5 News)
By WSFA Staff | November 27, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 3:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s state education superintendent says preliminary reports indicate that more than 5,000 students haven’t shown up for any sort of classes, virtual or in-person.

Eric Mackey says they’re likely to have a hard time catching up - and the enrollment drop could mean the loss of hundreds of teachers.

That’s because the state funding formula is based on enrollment. Mackey says he’s hoping the Legislature will make a temporary change to avoid that.

He says one possibility might be basing it on average enrollment for the past couple of years.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.