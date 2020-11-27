Black Friday shopping underway in River Region

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black Friday is still going strong in the River Region! Many of you stood in lines at your favorite stores with the hope of getting that good deal, and then dashing off to the next store.
By noon Friday, an estimated 500 or so had turned out, and while that may seem like a low number, you have keep in mind we’re still in a pandemic. There is some uncertainty with the economy, but none of that kept one woman from taking a leap of faith.
Nothing pleases Carlette Meadows than the sound of her cash register spitting out a receipt.
It happened several times Friday, just three weeks after opening her Eye C Beauty store inside Eastdale Mall.
“I thought this would be the perfect time,” said Eye C Beauty owner Carletta Meadows.
A risk? You bet. But Meadows decided to roll with it, COVID or not.
“Everything that was going on and how it was effecting so many lives, I thought this would be the perfect time to bring some fashion, so it can help with self-esteem with what we’re going through,” Meadows said.
Richard Holman was pleased with what he saw today and early this morning before sunrise.
“I got here a little after 6, parking lot was full and people were already in here shopping,” said Holman.
Up the road in Prattville Academy Sports made what it felt like a hole-in-one as well on this Black Friday.
“Some people came in around 4 o clock and we had people out there already lined up,” said floor director Nicole Burns.
Because of the coronavirus, there is a high likelihood many customers will do their shopping online. One study predicts a 40% increase in with online shopping compared to last Christmas.
“It does seem a little different. The stores aren’t as packed as usual which is kind of nice because for parking and we can get through pretty quickly,” said one shopper outside Academy Sports.
“We stocked up for online orders,” said Burns.
‘Tis the season; in person or digital shopping that time of the year has arrived. For Carlette Meadows, Santa came early and delivered that much needed boost, happy with the way her business is going so far in the face of a pandemic.
And perhaps the most exciting news here is that Santa will made his debut on ice next Friday at 7 PM.
Holman says Eastdale Mall has more than 70 active stores.
