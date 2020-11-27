Boy Scouts Troop 8 selling Christmas trees in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many people are preparing for the next big holiday: Christmas.
Many people were out buying their Christmas trees on Friday.
Boy Scouts Troop 8 is selling trees ranging from all sizes at the intersection of Vaughn Road and Ryan Road. Proceeds will help support funding for camps, and other activities for the scouts.
“The benefits of having a real Christmas tree over an authentic one is the smell, first of all. If you walk into a house that has a real Christmas tree and you just smell the pine tree, and it’s a great lovely smell,” said Eagle Scout Seth Mann
Last year, the scouts sold out of Christmas trees in three days.
