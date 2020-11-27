Capri Theatre reopens after being closed since March

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Life has been restored to the Capri Theatre after an eight-month absence.
Donations, grants and loans have allowed the theatre to function during those months. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they didn’t welcome visitors.
Those who returned to the theatre Friday said they’re glad to be back.
“It’s just a little bit of a more home feeling for older and young people,” local movie goer Lisa Stowers said.
It’s a requirement that you wear a mask on while in the theatre, and there is also required seating as well.
This to ensure that people are always six feet apart. There’s only 25 percent capacity.
New filters have also been added to the air system and sanitation stations are now located around the theatre.
These were all things that were encouraging for Sharon Demuth to come back.
“Given everything that they have done and letting us know that they have done and are continuing to do has reinsured me being in a risk group that I am going to try it particularly coming to the first show was more reassuring,” Demuth said.
“I hope leave with the good feeling of being able to get out and see something safely and I hope they enjoy themselves,” director of the Capri Theatre Martin McCaffery said.
Capri Theatre will be open Friday to Monday with showings at 4 and 7 p.m.
