1 dead after shooting in Union Springs

Union Springs, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting death investigation is underway in Union Springs.
Police say it happened around 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the Club. Investigators say when they arrived they found Michael Dewayne Washington with gunshot wounds. Washington later died from his injuries at Bullock County Hospital. Washington was from Midway, Alabama.
“Violence is something that will not be tolerated in Union Springs,” said mayor Roderick Clark.
Police say they have some suspects who are considered ‘persons of interest.’ Chief R.L. Felder is encouraging folks to stop the madness, put down their weapons and embrace one another.
This is the town’s second homicide for 2020, police said.
