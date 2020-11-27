Montgomery man shot, killed early Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 58th homicide investigation of 2020 following a fatal shooting early Friday morning.
Police and fire medics responded to the the 700 block of North Pass Road at 12:10 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot.
The victim, since identified as 47-year-old Montgomery resident Roderick Bowman, later died at an area hospital.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that could help police with this case should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.