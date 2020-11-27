Troy game, Iron Bowl to air at same time Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will present a challenge for those looking to watch both the Iron Bowl and Troy’s match-up on live television.
A late decision to move the Trojans’ scheduled game against App State means both games will be on at the same time.
Troy was set for a night game Saturday at 7 p.m., but Friday morning the Sun Belt Conference and ESPN confirmed it will shift up to 2:30 p.m. for an ESPN2 broadcast. Troy plays at App State.
Meanwhile, Auburn and Alabama will kickoff at the same time from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. That match-up will air on CBS.
