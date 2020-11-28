Rain likely Sunday, then cold air arrives

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have outdoor weekend plans, make sure to get them done today! Rain is likely tomorrow. Then, behind Sunday’s rain, much colder air arrives. Let’s dive in!
Today will stay cloudy but dry. The weather looks good in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl, as well!
Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the middle 50s.
Prepare for rain tomorrow! An area of low pressure will develop along the northern Gulf Coast early in the day before lifting northwards across Alabama. That will put Central Alabama in the “sweet spot” for multiple intervals of rain.
A few thunderstorms are a good bet with this system, but we think the limited availability of warm, muggy and unstable air will help curtail the risk of severe weather. The only exception as it looks now could be far southern Alabama. Just enough instability may be present there to support a low-end severe threat.
This system will also bring breezy conditions for everyone from Sunday afternoon through Monday night. Wind gusts will reach 20-30 mph at times during that stretch. Winds will come out of the northwest, which will usher in much cooler air.
Expect highs to stay in the upper 40s on both Monday and Tuesday. Brr!
Mornings will also be much colder than normal. A hard freeze is likely both Monday night and Tuesday night with lows below 30 degrees for everyone.
There will be enough of a breeze both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning to create bitterly cold wind chill temperatures.
Temperatures will be back in the 50s by Wednesday. That is still below normal for early December standards, however.
Leave your winter clothes out! Another chance of showers with a chilly system comes Thursday into Friday. That will only act to reinforce the chilly air mass heading into next weekend!
