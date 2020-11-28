Rain likely Sunday, then cold air arrives

Rain likely Sunday, then cold air arrives
Rain likely Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Lee Southwick | November 28, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 12:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have outdoor weekend plans, make sure to get them done today! Rain is likely tomorrow. Then, behind Sunday’s rain, much colder air arrives. Let’s dive in!

Today will stay cloudy but dry. The weather looks good in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl, as well!

Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the middle 50s.

Prepare for rain tomorrow! An area of low pressure will develop along the northern Gulf Coast early in the day before lifting northwards across Alabama. That will put Central Alabama in the “sweet spot” for multiple intervals of rain.

Rain likely Sunday
Rain likely Sunday (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A few thunderstorms are a good bet with this system, but we think the limited availability of warm, muggy and unstable air will help curtail the risk of severe weather. The only exception as it looks now could be far southern Alabama. Just enough instability may be present there to support a low-end severe threat.

This system will also bring breezy conditions for everyone from Sunday afternoon through Monday night. Wind gusts will reach 20-30 mph at times during that stretch. Winds will come out of the northwest, which will usher in much cooler air.

High Temps
High Temps (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Expect highs to stay in the upper 40s on both Monday and Tuesday. Brr!

Mornings will also be much colder than normal. A hard freeze is likely both Monday night and Tuesday night with lows below 30 degrees for everyone.

There will be enough of a breeze both Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning to create bitterly cold wind chill temperatures.

Wind chill Tuesday morning
Wind chill Tuesday morning (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will be back in the 50s by Wednesday. That is still below normal for early December standards, however.

Leave your winter clothes out! Another chance of showers with a chilly system comes Thursday into Friday. That will only act to reinforce the chilly air mass heading into next weekend!

7 Day
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.