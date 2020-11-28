Troy falls to Appalachian State 47-10

BOONE, N.C. (WSFA) -The Troy Trojans fell to the Appalachian State Mountaineers 47-10 Saturday.
The Mountaineers stifled Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense, holding them to 231 yards of total offense.
Watson finished the game with 125 passing yards and one touchdown. The Mountaineers intercepted him once.
Trojans head coach Chip Lindsey returned to the sidelines for Saturday’s game.
The Mountaineers were the first to strike. Running back Cam Peoples broke free for a 63-yard touchdown.
Appalachian State would strike again. Quarterback Zac Thomas connects with wide receiver Malik Williams for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Mountaineers wouldn’t waste any time to add more points to the scoreboard with defensive back Steven Jones’ 34-yard pick-six.
Appalachian State had the lead 21-0 heading into the second quarter.
With seconds into the second quarter, the Mountaineers would extend their lead when Thomas found wide receiver Thomas Hennigan for a 22-yard touchdown.
With over eight minutes left to play in the second quarter, the Trojans got on the scoreboard with kicker Evan Legassey’s 27-yard field goal.
The Mountaineers responded back with kicker Chandler Stanton’s 47-yard field goal.
The Trojans added more points to the scoreboard. With over four minutes left in the second quarter, Watson found wide receiver Kaylon Geiger for a 33-yard touchdown.
However, the Trojans just didn’t have enough.
Appalachian State won the game 47-10.
The Trojans are now 4-5 this season. They head to Mobile to face the South Alabama Jaguars next week.
