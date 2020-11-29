2020 Alabama Iron Bowl shirts being made

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the coming weeks, you’ll probably see people walking around with Alabama Iron Bowl shirts after the Crimson Tide’s victory Saturday.
Roughly 6,000 to 7,000 shirts are made in AKD, using 4 shirt printing machines. The process is usually a month in the making for designing the Iron Bowl shirt designs for either an Auburn or an Alabama victory.
AKD President Greg Shafer says it’s important for the fans to receive these shirts, no matter who wins.
“It’s tremendous. I think we’ve been doing this I’m dating myself for about 25 years have fantastic relationship with the Dan Murphy retired Tiger pride family. We personally are friends with them, and they have a great business as well. So it’s important for us to do this for the fans for our employees and you know, getting the hours, especially during the holiday season, but mainly getting the shirts out for the fans is the most important thing,” said Shafer.
The Auburn Tigers fell to the Tide 42-13 in the 85th Iron Bowl.
