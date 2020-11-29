MCCPL commemorating 65th Anniversary of Montgomery Bus Boycott with student video contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City-County Public Library, or MCCPL, is sponsoring a video contest for Montgomery County students 6 to 18-years-old as part of the commemoration of the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
According to MCCPL, students will need to produce a video explaining the significance of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and its impact on their lives.
MCCPL will accept individual and group entries.
Registration and video submission must be entered by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. MCCPL officials say the videos can be any size and submitted as a URL link.
Each entry will need to include the group’s or individual’s name.
“Submissions can be in the form of a speech, interview, theatrical, song, art, or animation as long as they are submitted as a video, can be understood by the viewers, and address the topic: “What is the significance of the Montgomery Bus Boycott? What impact does it have on your life today?,”' said MCCPL in a release.
According to MCCPL, videos should have a credit reel of all participants and their roles in the video’s creation, as well as a works cited section for any images, music, quotes, or content taken from sources not original to the creator(s).
A full list of rules and prizes can be found online.
The City of Montgomery has partnered with various organizations to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the bus boycott.
A mix of tradition and virtual events kick off Tuesday and continue through Dec. 7.
Admission to the Rosa Parks Museum is also free during those days.
