Official state Christmas tree to be delivered Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holiday season is here, and on Monday, the state’s official Christmas tree will be delivered to the capitol.
According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, this year’s tree is an Eastern Red Cedar tree arriving from Letohatchee. Robbins Taylor Sr. donated the tree.
The 35-foot tree will be displayed on the front steps of the capitol. The Governor’s office said the tree will be decorated before the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
