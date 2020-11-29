Suspect arrested after standoff in Luverne

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff in Luverne Sunday morning.
Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said the department’s special response team responded to Third Street to help Luverne police. The call was in reference to an armed suspect barricading themselves.
According to Lovvorn, the standoff lasted about five hours.
Luverne police said no one was injured.
Police took the suspect into custody without incident, said Lovvorn.
Luverne police said no further information can be released at this time.
