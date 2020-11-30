Ala. health leader reacts to new at-home COVID-19 test kit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first complete COVID-19 at home test kit this month.
Lucira Health’s kit allows people to take a test and get results in their own homes in less than an hour.
“The more testing that is available, the better we can have information to be able to limit transmission of this disease. I think this is just another piece of technology, another piece of science that has come into play in order to help us control this pandemic,” said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Landers says while she supports more testing methods, she does not want people to bypass recommendations from their doctors. This Lucira test requires a prescription from a doctor.
“We really always need to take the advice of our local community health care providers, where we’re going to be cared for in the event that our illness becomes more severe,” she said.
The Lucira test is only made available right now on a limited bases. However, Landers foresees more tests like these being made available to the public.
“Knowing that information as soon as possible can certainly help in terms of persons taking actions to limit their transmission of disease to other people,” Landers said.
The Lucira test costs about $50 and can be used by people 14 years and older.
There are other test kits available but they require people send the kit to a lab for confirmation.
