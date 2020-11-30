Below freezing temperatures expected for all of Alabama tonight!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time dust off your true winter gear folks! A blast of frigid air has moved in behind a very strong storm system, and it will stick with us through Wednesday morning. Not only will cold air be pushing in from the northwest all day long, but it’ll be mostly cloudy and blustery with wind gusts of 20-30 mph. There could even be a few sprinkles or very light showers at times...