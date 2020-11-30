Black Friday better than expected for Eastdale Mall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Black Friday went well for the average business at Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall, but it’s what could happen in the near future that has the potential to take the mall to a new level.
The sound of cash registers spitting out one sales ticked after another continued throughout the weekend staring with Black Friday morning. It brought a smile to the face of Talandria Nation, who works at Bath and Body Works.
“As of this Black Friday, we were up 37 percent at this store compared to 2019,” Nation explained
“Even with rain and ballgames going on, we had a great turn out,” explained Richard Holman.
While hard numbers were not yet available, Holman told WSFA 12 News he gets the sense this could very well be a good Christmas, in spite of COVID.
“When you see people lined up at stores waiting to get in stores, I call that ‘man that’s incredible,’” Holman admitted.
Black Friday next year could be even better for Eastdale Mall because of the possibilities in 2021: A new spa and restaurant.
“Just had a possible tenant just to leave, he’s looking at opening a day spa,” Holman revealed. And there’s the return of something that could light up a part of the mall that’s been dark for awhile.
“They fully intend to come here and open a theater, and we’ve been in there doing our part to get something ready,” Holman stated.
Add Cyber Monday into the mix and you get a sense the holiday season and the new year could mean a brighter future for Eastdale.
“We didn’t expect to do as well as we did,” said Manhattan store Assistant Manager Nikki Jackson.
Eastdale Mall opened in 1977. It was sold in February to Namdar Realty Group.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.