Celebration planned for Montgomery bus boycott’s 65th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was 65 years ago this week that a single act led to the Montgomery bus boycott, which many consider the start of the modern civil rights movement. Area leaders now plan to honor that beginning.
Leaders addressed plans to celebrate the anniversary of the boycott at the Holt Street Baptist Church, the site of first mass meeting for Montgomery Improvement Association. That group was instrumental in organizing the boycott.
“We continue to try to bring about positive change and social justice throughout this country. We look to this moment and we look to the men and women and children who led this movement as examples, as inspiration for us to continue to lead,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
