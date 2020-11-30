2 in custody after pursuit with Montgomery police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were taken into custody after a brief pursuit Monday morning.
According to Cpl. Ernestina McGriff, the pursuit happened around 8 a.m. when officers attempted to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the area of West Boulevard and Estate Ave. The vehicle refused to stop and the pursuit ensued.
McGriff says the suspects, who have not been named, were taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
Charges against the suspects are pending.
