Former Rep. Alvin Holmes remembered at Montgomery service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family, friends, and civic leaders remembered former longtime state Rep. Alvin Holmes, D-Montgomery, on Sunday.
Holmes passed away last Saturday at the age of 81. He held the distinction of being the longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representative, holding his seat for 44 years.
During his tenure, Holmes worked to get the I-85 expressway named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He’s also credited with the permanent removal of the Confederate that flew over the state Capitol for decades.
Speakers at Sunday’s service described him as fearless and a warrior for justice for everyone.
“Alvin was a special servant, extra ordinary. He was a public servant of the best” longtime friend Dr. Joe Reed said.
“He believed that if I can tell this generation about the history of their people, then they can move and march forward,” Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Courtney Meadows said.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Holmes stood for things that were right, which helped make the country better.
“He was an activist before that was cool,” Reed said. “He served on the state and national level in a way that certainly motivated many leaders across not just state but beyond.”
Rep. Holmes name will be read into the congressional records on Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Dist. 7, said.
