Juvenile seriously injured in Montgomery shooting
By WSFA Staff | November 30, 2020 at 5:52 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 5:52 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday.

According to Cpl. Ernestina McGriff, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sir Michael Drive, which is located in the Forest Hills subdivision. At the scene, officers found a juvenile male victim who had a life-threatening gunshot wound.

McGriff says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.

