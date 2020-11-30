Juvenile seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday.
According to Cpl. Ernestina McGriff, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sir Michael Drive, which is located in the Forest Hills subdivision. At the scene, officers found a juvenile male victim who had a life-threatening gunshot wound.
McGriff says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other details surrounding the shooting have been released.
