Montgomery Area Food Bank needs more donations amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are a time of traditions, and one of those local traditions is WSFA’s 12′s Day of Giving. It’s happening this week and one of the organizations involved is the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
“We look forward to 12′s Day every year,” said the Montgomery Area Food Bank’s Al Bloom.
The food bank counts on the public’s generosity to help feed families across Alabama. It provides meals to families in 35 counties. That’s over half the state.
The need is even greater this year.
“With COVID, obviously, we’ve got an incredible need. I can tell you that we recently did our annual distribution count, and we went from 29, just under 29 million pounds of annual distribution, to 31.5 million pounds,” said Bloom.
The need isn’t slowing down, so the public is encouraged to give what it can. Every donation makes a difference.
“We can do more with $1 than the average person. We can put that up to five and no one-fourth meals, or $1, or six and a half pounds for $1,” said Bloom.
There will be changes to 12′s Day of Giving because of the pandemic. Donors are asked to put their donations in the truck or back seat of their vehicles. Staff will be wearing gloves and masks to get those donations out from a safe distance.
Donations may be dropped off at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway this Friday from 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
