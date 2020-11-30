Montgomery domestic stabbing charge upgraded to murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in what has been deemed a homicide case.
Police and fire crews responded to a stabbing call on McGraw Court on Nov. 5. They found 27-year-old Mia Ziegler, who sustained multiple stab wounds. Ziegler was transported to a local hospital but died of her injuries on Nov. 29.
Kimberly Kelley, 34, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody on Nov. 29. She was initially charged with first degree domestic violence – first degree assault. But due to Ziegler’s death, Kelley’s charges were changed to murder.
The murder charge follows a nol prosed motion on the manslaughter charge that was initially followed Ziegler’s death.
She was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
This was Montgomery’s 59th homicide of 2020, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.