Montgomery Public Schools returning to all-virtual learning Dec. 7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools students will return to all-virtual learning starting Dec. 7.
According to an announcement from MPS, teachers and administrators will continue to report to their classrooms and offices as usual.
MPS will observe its December holiday break starting Dec. 21.
All MPS students will resume virtual classes on Jan. 4. Students who have submitted commitment forms for face-to-face learning will be able to start face-to-face instruction on Jan. 11, according to MPS.
On Monday, MPS also confirmed the school system has “experienced tremendous loss with the passing of employees over the past couple of weeks.”
Stating privacy reasons, MPS didn’t release details about how many employees have died or the circumstances of the deaths.
However, on Nov. 20, MPS confirmed Shai Hudson, a teacher at Goodwyn Middle School, was the victim of a homicide. Police found Hudson dead Nov. 19.
Crisis management teams were placed at all of the schools that were impacted, MPS said in a statement. The names of the schools were not released.
“Our hearts go out to all of the families, colleagues, students, and our community. We encourage you all to keep our beloved colleagues in your thoughts, and we ask for respect for the families during this difficult time,” said Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore in a statement.
MPS started the fall semester with all students learning in a virtual-only format. More than half of those students returned to the classroom for in-person learning during the second nine-week period, which started on Oct. 13.
