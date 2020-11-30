Montgomery Zoo lighting up for Christmas Lights Festival

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, the Montgomery Zoo will turn into a winter wonderland and stay that way through Christmas.
The zoo’s Christmas Lights Festival will transform the place with twinkling lights and holiday scenery.
The zoo will also offer holiday train rides, live entertainment, refreshments and visits with Santa, which will follow COVID-19 compliance guidelines.
This year, the zoo will have 20 Christmas trees decorated by various companies, groups and organizations from the River Region community.
The Christmas Lights Festival will run 5:30- 9 p.m. daily from Dec. 3-25.
WSFA 12 News is a sponsor for the Christmas Lights Festival and will be there when they flip the switch Thursday night.
