Opelika Police Department releases surveillance photos of Walmart theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.
On Nov. 16, Opelika police began investigating a theft of property, fourth degree that occurred at Walmart located at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.
The suspect can be seen on camera wearing a black hat, disposable face mask, a light colored long sleeve shirt, grey vest and dark pants.
If you recognize this man, contact the Opelika Police Department Patrol Division at 334-705-5246.
