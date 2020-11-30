‘Out of control’: Alabama hits record virus hospitalizations

‘Out of control’: Alabama hits record virus hospitalizations
Alabama has reached a new high for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19. (Source: WBRC)
By WSFA Staff | November 30, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 3:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has reached a new high for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19.

State health department numbers on Monday indicated that 1,717 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That’s the highest number of virus hospitalizations reported since the pandemic began.

The previous high was a little over 1,600 in mid-summer.

The new record comes before an expected spike in cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving gatherings.

A former state health officer, who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, described the spread as “out of control.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.