2 people injured in shooting in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Beauregard Monday afternoon.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 2 p.m. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a vehicle with two shooting victims inside.
Authorities have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting, but say indications lead to Lee Road 721.
One victim was shot in the upper body and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and possibly other locations. One victim was transported to a hospital by LifeFlight, and the other was transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Authorities have not said if there have been any arrests in the case. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online as we work to gather more details.
