Police arrest suspect for stealing beer from Opelika grocery store, searching for second suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has identified one of two males wanted for felony theft.
On Oct. 21, police were made aware of a potential theft at Winn Dixie on Fox Run Pkwy.
25-year-old Jobarius Tramaine Torbert from Opelika was arrested on a warrant for theft of property, third degree. Torbert was identified through an anonymous tip.
According to police, the second suspect wearing a camo hat, disposable face mask, oversize black t-shirt, jean shorts and boots has not yet been identified.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the second suspect or his whereabouts, call the Opelika police at 334-705-5220.
