Police arrest suspect for stealing beer from Opelika grocery store, searching for second suspect
Two suspects seen stealing beer from Opelika grocery store. Torbert, in the white top, has been arrested. (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | November 30, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 2:39 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has identified one of two males wanted for felony theft.

On Oct. 21, police were made aware of a potential theft at Winn Dixie on Fox Run Pkwy.

Two men were seen on camera loading cases of beer into a shopping cart and exiting through the back door.

25-year-old Jobarius Tramaine Torbert from Opelika was arrested on a warrant for theft of property, third degree. Torbert was identified through an anonymous tip.

According to police, the second suspect wearing a camo hat, disposable face mask, oversize black t-shirt, jean shorts and boots has not yet been identified.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the second suspect or his whereabouts, call the Opelika police at 334-705-5220.

