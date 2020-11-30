Reward offered in Thanksgiving shooting death investigation in Union Springs

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police are still trying to solve a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one person dead.
Police responded to a shooting call at Club Faces at approximately 2 a.m. Nov. 26. They found two people injured. One person, Michael Dewayne Washington, died at Bullock County Hospital.
No suspect information has been released.
Investigators are asking the public’s help finding any witnesses. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Union Springs Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
