Reward offered in Thanksgiving shooting death investigation in Union Springs

Reward offered in Thanksgiving shooting death investigation in Union Springs
Union Springs police say this man, Michael Dewayne Washington, was fatally shot on Nov. 26, 2020. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | November 30, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 6:12 PM

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police are still trying to solve a Thanksgiving Day shooting that left one person dead.

Police responded to a shooting call at Club Faces at approximately 2 a.m. Nov. 26. They found two people injured. One person, Michael Dewayne Washington, died at Bullock County Hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

Investigators are asking the public’s help finding any witnesses. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union Springs Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.