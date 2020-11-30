Slain Lowndes County sheriff’s son killed in crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The son of former Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams was killed in a crash Monday.
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the information.
We’re told the fatal crash happened outside Lowndes County, in south Alabama.
State troopers are investigating the crash. We expect to get more information from them as it’s available.
John “Little John” Williams’ death comes exactly one year and one week after his father was fatally shot on Nov. 23, 2019.
