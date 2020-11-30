Suspect charged with capital murder in Nov. 6 shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in a homicide from earlier this month.
Demond Parks, 40, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tawaine McCullough Jr.
Police say McCullough was fatally shot on Nov. 6 in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. He was taken to a local hospital via personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say Parks was identified as the suspect and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Monday. He was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This was Montgomery’s 54th homicide of 2020.
