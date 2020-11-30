Suspect charged in 2018 death of Montgomery star athlete Shaquille Johnson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in the 2018 shooting death of Lee High School star athlete Shaquille Johnson.
According to court records, Antonio Deashawn Stovall, 21, was indicted by a grand jury at the end of September on a charge of capital murder from outside a dwelling.
He was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on Wednesday.
The shooting happened on Feb. 4, 2018 on Winona Avenue in Montgomery. When first responders arrived on the scene, Johnson, 20, was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Stovall is also charged with stealing a Chrysler Sebring and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Johnson was a star athlete in Montgomery while in high school. He led the Generals to the playoffs in 2015. He passed for a school record 2,585 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2015, rushing for over 500 yards and 14 touchdowns
WSFA 12 News named Johnson the 2015 Fever Star Athlete of the Year.
On National Signing Day 2016, Johnson signed a scholarship to play with Coffeyville Community College.
Coach Tyrone Rogers said Johnson was a student at Trenholm State Community College and working towards enrolling at Alabama State University when he was killed.
