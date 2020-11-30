UPDATE: Man whose body found in a ditch in Valley identified

UPDATE: Man whose body found in a ditch in Valley identified
(Source: Gray Media)
By Alex Jones | November 30, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 10:17 AM

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway in east Alabama after passersby in Valley found a body lying in a ditch.

Police were called to King Rd. near Fob James Dr. at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once there, officers found a deceased man, later identified as 35-year-old Matthew Misquistian Patton, suffering multiple gunshot wounds lying in a ditch.

Officers made contact with Patton’s parents who reported that he left their house at 9:30 p.m. the previous night.

Patton’s body is being sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Anyone who heard gunshots or saw suspicious activity between 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning is asked to contact Valley police at 334-756-5200.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.