Warming center to open for Montgomery residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warming center will open in Montgomery Monday afternoon as temperatures begin to fall below freezing.
The warming center will open inside the Montgomery Therapeutic Recreation Center, located at 604 Augusta Avenue, beginning at 3 p.m. Masks, cots, and warm blankets will be provided for anyone in need of shelter from freezing temperatures, according to the city.
Montgomery residents are encouraged to bring any prescribed medications that may be needed. Pets are welcome as long as they are kept in a kennel or travel cage.
City officials say the warming center will also be open Tuesday.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue will provide sanitation services at the TRC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at (334) 625-4181.
