Windy, cloudy and turning VERY cold!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time dust off your true winter gear folks! A blast of frigid air is moving in this morning behind a very strong storm system, and it will stick with us through Wednesday morning.
Not only will cold air be pushing in from the northwest all day long, but it’ll be mostly cloudy and blustery with occasional wind gusts of 20-30 mph. There could even be a few sprinkles thrown in the mix at times.
Temperatures are starting in the middle and upper 40s this morning, but as the strong push of cold air continues, temps will actually fail to warm up. Instead, look for temps to remain nearly steady in the middle 40s through the early afternoon.
By 2-3 p.m. temperatures will actually start to fall. We will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees by dinnertime as the low-level clouds break apart. We’re hopeful for a few peeks of sun to end the day.
A hard freeze is likely both tonight and Tuesday night with lows down in the middle and upper 20s for everyone each night. There will be a breeze around 10-15 mph Tuesday morning that will lead to bitterly cold wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s.
It’s all sunshine with light winds for Tuesday, but temperatures will stay in the upper 40s. After another night below freezing Tuesday night, Wednesday will be slightly warmer as we head for the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Heading into Wednesday night, the clouds will return ahead of our next system. That one will not be as potent as the one currently impacting the country. For Central Alabama, we’re just looking at a chance of a few showers Thursday into Friday. Not everyone will see rain, nor is heavy or widespread rain expected.
Highs will remain below normal in the 50s both days with skies remaining gray even if you aren’t seeing showers at your location. There won’t be a big shot of frigid air behind that system, but what will happen is a reinforcement of chilly highs in the 50s and cold overnights in the 30s.
The good news is the weekend does look dry with plenty of sunshine despite the below normal temperatures.
