Woman facing manslaughter charge after stabbing victim dies

By WSFA Staff | November 30, 2020 at 1:37 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead and another has been charged after a stabbing in Montgomery.

According to court documents, Kimberly Kelley is charged with manslaughter following the Nov. 5 incident.

An arrest affidavit says the stabbing happened in the 2500 block of McGraw Court. During a fight with the victim, Kelley reportedly stabbed her multiple times.

Kelley and the victim were in a dating relationship.

Kelley was initially charged with domestic violence, but the charges were upgraded Sunday after the victim’s death.

