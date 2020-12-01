Alabama breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for third day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate has broken new records for three straight days, according to new data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Tuesday’s 1,785 in-patient rate has only grown from 1,717 the day before and 1,609 on Sunday.
Health experts warn the uptick in cases and hospitalizations is not connected to Thanksgiving gatherings. Due to the disease’s 5-14 day incubation period, those who contracted the virus over the holiday likely won’t begin testing positive until later in the week.
Montgomery hospitals are currently treating 135 COVID-19 in-patients, as of Tuesday. Of those, 102 are at Baptist hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville and 33 are at Jackson Hospital.
Meanwhile, UAB reported another all-time high of 125 in-patients Tuesday.
And East Alabama Medical Center is caring for 45 patients, the highest single-day total for that facilty since Aug.17 when there were 46.
A total of 25,610 people have been hospitalized since March 13.
ADPH reported 3,376 new or probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. However, ADPH said the higher number was due to reporting delays brought about because of the holiday weekend.
