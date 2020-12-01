Double murder suspect sought by Alex City police

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is asking the public for help finding a double murder suspect wanted in Alex City.
Police say they’re searching for Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, in connection to two deaths late Monday evening.
Investigators responded to the Oak Hill Drive area around 11 p.m. where they found two victims who had been shot to death inside a home.
Witnesses told Alex City police that Kenney fled the scene in a purple Chevy Geo Tracker.
Kenney is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, call 911 immediately or notify the Alex City Police Department at 256-234-3421 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Police have not identified the victims or a motive in this homicide investigation.
