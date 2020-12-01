Another cold night ahead; no big warm-up in sight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrr! It was a frigid morning with temperatures falling into the upper 20s area-wide. Wind chills actually fell into the upper teens and lower 20s for most. Thanks to entirely sunny skies, we will continue warming into the upper 40s by this afternoon. There will be a slight breeze at times. It won’t be as blustery as it was Monday, but a few gusts to 15 mph are possible through the early afternoon hours.
Another hard, killing freeze will occur tonight with lows back in the middle to upper 20s. The good news is that there will be no wind, which means we won’t be dealing with wind chill issues Wednesday morning.
With temperatures as cold as what we’re expecting, it’ll be important to consider the following:
- Covering/insulating any pipes
- Letting cold water drip out of a faucet or two each night
- Open cabinets around any pipes in the kitchen or bathroom
- Park inside or as close to a building as possible
- Add air to all of your tires
- Bring plants and pets inside
Wednesday will be slightly milder as we head for the middle to maybe even upper 50s under sunny skies. That is still several degrees below normal for early December, though.
Heading into Wednesday night, some clouds will return ahead of our next system. That one will not be nearly as potent as the one we just dealt with across the Deep South. For Central Alabama, we’re just looking at a chance of some scattered showers late Thursday night and especially during the day on Friday.
Widespread rain is not expected, but most of us will see some light rain on Friday.
Highs will warm towards 60 or into the 60s on both Thursday and Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy each day even if you aren’t seeing showers at your location.
There won’t be a big shot of frigid air behind that system, but what will happen is a reinforcement of cool highs in the 50s and cold overnights in the 30s. That is below normal for early December.
The good news is the weekend does look dry with plenty of sunshine, especially on Sunday. If you need to put the outside Christmas decorations up, it will be very doable this weekend as long as you wait until temperatures warm up a bit into the afternoon hours.
