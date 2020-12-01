Another cold night ahead; no big warm-up in sight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrr! It was a frigid morning with temperatures falling into the upper 20s area-wide. Wind chills actually fell into the upper teens and lower 20s for most. Thanks to entirely sunny skies, we will continue warming into the upper 40s by this afternoon. There will be a slight breeze at times. It won’t be as blustery as it was Monday, but a few gusts to 15 mph are possible through the early afternoon hours.