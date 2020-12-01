Blood donations at critical levels in Alabama, nationally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking to give a valuable gift for the holidays, there’s no need to pull out your wallet. Rolling up your sleeve and giving blood is much more urgent.
Blood donations are down considerably across Alabama and the nation. The busy holidays play a role in the donation drop every year, but 2020 has brought an added factor that has blood levels at critical lows: the COVID-19 pandemic.
LifeSouth says its supply of every blood type is on the brink.
“We currently do not have the inventory to supply the local hospitals,” said LifeSouth South Alabama District Director Sharon Carpenter in mid-November. “We’re asking that the community come out and help us get out of this emergency.”
Blood centers say they’re also seeing fewer donors giving convalescent plasma, which is rich in antibodies from those who have fought COVID-19. Those donations can help hospital patients who are still fighting the disease.
According to the Red Cross, more than 100,000 blood drives have been canceled since the pandemic hit the U.S. in the early months of the year.
“People need to take care of themselves, be safe, be socially distant from one another,” said Pat Sullivan with the American Red Cross. “But giving blood is an essential activity and we need people to respond now.”
