Frigid mornings now, no big warm-up in sight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrr! Frigid air has moved in this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chills in the lower to middle 20s! Not only will you need to dress very warmly this morning, but you will have frost on your vehicles if you’re heading out before 8 a.m.
It’ll be entirely sunny today, but with cold high pressure in control we will only warm into the upper 40s with a slight breeze at times. It won’t be as blustery as it was Monday, but a few gusts to 15 mph are possible through the early afternoon hours.
Another hard, killing freeze will occur tonight with lows back in the middle to upper 20s. The good news is that there will be no wind, which means we won’t be dealing with wind chill issues Wednesday morning.
With temperatures as cold as what we’re expecting, it’ll be important to consider the following:
- Covering/insulating any pipes
- Letting cold water drip out of a faucet or two each night
- Open cabinets around any pipes in the kitchen or bathroom
- Park inside or as close to a building as possible
- Add air to all of your tires
- Bring plants and pets inside
Wednesday will be slightly milder as we head for the middle 50s under mainly sunny skies. That is still several degrees below normal for early December.
Heading into Wednesday night, clouds will return ahead of our next system. That one will not be as potent as the one we just dealt with here in the Deep South. For Central Alabama, we’re just looking at a chance of some scattered showers Thursday, Thursday night and Friday.
Not everyone will see rain, nor is heavy or widespread rain expected.
Highs will remain rather cool in the middle to upper 50s on Thursday and right around 60 on Friday. Skies will be mostly gray each day even if you aren’t seeing showers at your location.
There won’t be a big shot of frigid air behind that system, but what will happen is a reinforcement of cool highs in the 50s and cold overnights in the 30s. That is below normal for early December.
The good news is the weekend does look dry with plenty of sunshine, especially on Sunday. If you need to put the outside Christmas decorations up, it will be very doable this weekend as long as you wait until temperatures warm up a bit into the afternoon hours.
