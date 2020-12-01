Opelika police searching for suspected jewel thief

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a suspected jewel thief.
The felony theft investigation began on Nov. 18 after police were called to Almost Anything Pawn on S. 9th St. in Opelika in reference to a theft of property.
Surveillance footage from the day before shows an unidentified suspect reaching over the counter and grabbing multiple bracelets and placing them in his pockets before leaving the store.
There is no word on the approximate value of the stolen bracelets.
The man was described as wearing a black hat, black mask, long sleeve black shirt, camouflage pants and grey and white Jordan shoes.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Opelika police at 334-705-5220.
