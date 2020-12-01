Selma police searching for double murder suspect

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Police Department is searching for Roderick Shontell Harrison, 41, for a charge of capital murder.
Police say the fatal shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Ceola L. Miller Avenue. Wendell Pullom, 24, and Johnny Bonner III, 28, were killed.
Police say Harrison is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to use extreme caution and call 911.
Anyone who knows Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125, the secret witness line at 334-874-2190 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-215-STOP.
Police warn anyone attempting to hinder the apprehension of Harrison by harboring him, providing transportation, money, prevent or obstructs law enforcement by any means will be charged with hindering prosecution first degree.
