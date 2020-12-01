Woman sought after Prattville lost wallet theft

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying a woman wanted for theft of lost property.
The theft happened Sunday at the Ross Discount Store on Main Street. The victim reported losing her wallet in the store and told police it was returned to her while she was still shopping.
While the wallet was returned, the victim said $585 in cash was missing.
After looking at store security video, investigators determined an unidentified woman came into the store, picked up the wallet and briefly looked around for the owner.
After putting the wallet in her jacket pocket, police said the woman went to a restroom, then later came out and claimed that’s where she’d found it.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged woman with blonde hair.
Anyone with information on this case should call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.
