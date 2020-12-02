Alex City double homicide suspect’s vehicle found

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement has located a vehicle connected to an Alex City double homicide case but has yet to find the suspect.
Police say Ashley Paul Kenney, 24, is still on the loose after leaving his purple Chevrolet Geo Tracker at a trailer park off of County Road 50 in Kellyton. That’s about 10 miles outside Alex City.
Details on the homicide case remain limited, but investigators have said the victims are Kenney’s girlfriend and her son. Their names were not immediately available.
Kenney is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If you see him, call 911 immediately or notify the Alex City Police Department at 256-234-3421 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips that lead to the suspect’s arrest.
