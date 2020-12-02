2 charged with capital murder in 2019 death of Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing capital murder charges in the 2019 death of a Montgomery teen, court records show.
According to an arrest affidavit, Lavonte Frazier, 23, and Ashley Elizabeth Williams, 22, are each charged with capital murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylen Sanders.
The fatal shooting happened on Jan. 24, 2019, at a home in the 1100 block of Hill Street. Officers were called to the home after a report that it had been fired into. When officers arrived, they found Saunders inside the home with a fatal gunshot wound.
The arrest affidavit indicates Frazier and Williams fired the gunshots into Sanders’ home.
Montgomery police previously said it was believed the rounds fired into the home were specifically targeting Saunder’s residence.
Saunders’ loss left a staggering mark across the city, from his classmates at Carver where he was enrolled as a freshman to his former administrators at Valiant Cross Academy.
