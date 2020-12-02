More chilly sunshine expected today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrr! It is yet another frigid morning with temperatures a degree or two colder than what we saw yesterday! We’re in the middle to upper 20s area-wide. Thanks to an entirely sunny sky, we will warm up nicely as the afternoon progresses; highs will head for the middle 50s by this afternoon with little to no wind factor. Heading into Wednesday night, at least some clouds will return ahead of our next system. It will still be a cold night despite this as lows head for 32° with dry conditions for all.