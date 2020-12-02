More chilly sunshine, a round of rain and no big warm-up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brrrrr! It is yet another frigid morning with temperatures a degree or two colder than what we saw yesterday! We’re in the middle to upper 20s area-wide.
Thanks to entirely sunny skies, we will warm up nicely once again. Highs will head for the middle 50s by this afternoon with little to no wind factor.
Heading into Wednesday night, at least some clouds will return ahead of our next system. It will still be a cold night despite this as lows head for 32° with dry conditions for all.
As the system gets closer on Thursday, we can’t rule out a couple of late day showers west of I-65, but most of us will stay dry with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Some locations to the south may hit the lower 60s if enough sunshine is realized.
Rain showers become a pretty good bet Thursday night into the first half of Friday as the front pushes across Alabama. Even though we’re only 48 hours away from the system arriving, there is some disagreement among forecast models regarding the exact timing of the rain showers.
It’s possible most of the rain falls Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday. It’s also feasible that the rain showers linger into the late afternoon Friday. For now, we’ve simply upped rain chances Thursday night and Friday.
Temperatures on Friday will be highly dependent on when the rain and front move through. If the rain ends early in the morning, we will stay down in the 50s for highs. If the rain is actively pushing through during the morning and early afternoon, some of us to the south will head for the 60s.
There won’t be a big shot of frigid air behind that system, but what will happen is a reinforcement of cool highs in the 50s and cold overnights in the 30s. That is below normal for early December.
The good news is the weekend does look dry with plenty of sunshine, especially on Sunday. If you need to put the outside Christmas decorations up, it will be very doable this weekend into next week as long as you wait until temperatures warm up a bit into the afternoon hours.
